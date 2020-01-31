HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million.

HBT Financial stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. 76,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,412. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,228 shares of company stock worth $298,164.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

