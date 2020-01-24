HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 13,228 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Insiders purchased 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $298,164 over the last ninety days.

Shares of HBT opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com