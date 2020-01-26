HC Wainwright Boosts ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $60.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 15,737 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $645,689.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,736.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $55,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?