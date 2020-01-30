HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXSM. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of AXSM opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 3.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

