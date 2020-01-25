HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INO. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Shares of INO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. 24,372,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,798. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

