HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $122.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCPC. ValuEngine cut Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 127,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.18. Balchem has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $109.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

