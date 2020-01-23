HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 251.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTHX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.43.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,611. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of $928.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

