HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in HC2 in the third quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HC2 by 31.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the second quarter worth $71,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in HC2 in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCHC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,564. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. HC2 has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.76.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.78 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts predict that HC2 will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCHC. ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?