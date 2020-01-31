HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Shares of HC2 stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,810. HC2 has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $128.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.32.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HC2 will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HC2 by 31.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 987,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 42,275 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

