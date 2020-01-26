HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY19 guidance at $10.30-10.65 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.79. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $150.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

