HCA Healthcare Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

