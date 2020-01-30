HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $12.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

HCA opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average is $133.96. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

