HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare updated its FY20 guidance to $11.30-12.10 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.30-12.10 EPS.

HCA traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.30. 857,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,611 shares of company stock worth $6,066,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

