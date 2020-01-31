HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $168.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.45. 2,103,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.97. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,906 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

