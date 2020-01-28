HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.30-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.5-55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.93 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.30-12.10 EPS.

HCA stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.28. 529,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.43.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

