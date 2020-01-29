HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $145.50 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,609. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

