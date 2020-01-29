HCI Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

NYSE HCI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. 555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $360.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. HCI Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Burks bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $196,548.00. Also, Director James J. Macchiarola bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.47 per share, with a total value of $68,205.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

