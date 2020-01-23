HCP (NYSE:HCP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.43

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.43 and traded as high as $36.50. HCP shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 4,382,656 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price target on HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HCP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.52). HCP had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 43.66%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HCP by 196.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,643,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729,136 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in HCP by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCP by 8,802.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HCP by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,139,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HCP by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after buying an additional 979,916 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP Company Profile (NYSE:HCP)

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

