HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Short Interest Update

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,320. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 439.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 83,785 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in HD Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in HD Supply by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

