HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Press coverage about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) has trended neutral on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted HDFC Bank's score:

HDB stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

