H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEES. BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,345,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 197,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 118,753 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 545,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

