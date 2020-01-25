Head to Head Analysis: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & Inovalon (NYSE:INOV)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 8X8 and Inovalon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 5 7 0 2.46 Inovalon 1 2 2 0 2.20

8X8 currently has a consensus price target of $24.45, suggesting a potential upside of 26.44%. Inovalon has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.18%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Inovalon.

Volatility and Risk

8X8 has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Inovalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $352.59 million 5.50 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -28.03 Inovalon $527.68 million 6.01 -$39.16 million $0.18 113.78

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -32.60% -40.84% -18.62% Inovalon -1.37% 7.11% 2.48%

Summary

Inovalon beats 8X8 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 964,000 physicians; 519,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 264 million individuals and 42 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.