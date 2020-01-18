Head-To-Head Analysis: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) versus Fiverr International (NASDAQ:FVRR)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -17.99% N/A -8.10% Fiverr International -32.55% -26.60% -15.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exela Technologies and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fiverr International 0 4 5 0 2.56

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,225.97%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.04 -$162.52 million ($0.77) -0.59 Fiverr International $75.50 million 11.06 -$36.06 million N/A N/A

Fiverr International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Fiverr International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.