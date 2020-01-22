Head-To-Head Analysis: Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRHF)

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Finjan has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Finjan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Finjan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Finjan and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan N/A -37.73% -29.66% Quarterhill -11.31% -6.62% -5.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Finjan and Quarterhill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quarterhill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finjan currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. Given Finjan’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Finjan is more favorable than Quarterhill.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finjan and Quarterhill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan $82.30 million 0.75 $20.74 million $0.70 3.17 Quarterhill $77.40 million 2.13 -$49.12 million ($0.24) -5.79

Finjan has higher revenue and earnings than Quarterhill. Quarterhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finjan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Finjan beats Quarterhill on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The company's technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also develops mobile security applications; and invests in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.