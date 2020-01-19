Head-To-Head Analysis: Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) vs. SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Gravity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $229.19 million 0.11 -$1.55 million N/A N/A Gravity $257.69 million 0.98 $28.30 million N/A N/A

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SPAR Group and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.01% 13.05% 4.48% Gravity 13.57% 55.88% 30.20%

Risk and Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -1.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gravity beats SPAR Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. The company also provides massively multiplayer online role playing games. In addition, it provides console games and a game for Internet protocol television; and licenses the merchandizing rights of character-related products based on its online games. Further, the company markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandise, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Additionally, it provides Website development and operation services; and sells goods related to mobile phones. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.