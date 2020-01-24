Head to Head Analysis: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:REPR)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Repro-Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $25.62 million 6.81 -$9.02 million ($0.38) -23.71 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 14.53 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -46.85% -76.99% -15.99% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iCAD and Repro-Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

iCAD currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.19%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats iCAD on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.