Head-To-Head Analysis: Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) versus Mastermind (NASDAQ:MMND)

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meet Group and Mastermind’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meet Group $178.61 million 2.21 $1.14 million $0.24 22.96 Mastermind $3.95 million 5.62 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Meet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Meet Group and Mastermind, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meet Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meet Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Meet Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meet Group is more favorable than Mastermind.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Meet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Meet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meet Group and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meet Group 5.20% 12.28% 9.11% Mastermind N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meet Group beats Mastermind on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, Android, iPad, and other tablets in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, lovoo.com, and growlrapp.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various placements. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc. in April 2017. The Meet Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.