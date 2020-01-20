Head to Head Analysis: Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tellurian and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $10.29 million 204.55 -$125.75 million ($0.57) -15.25 Mid-Con Energy Partners $72.79 million 0.12 -$18.25 million N/A N/A

Mid-Con Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -677.62% -57.16% -36.34% Mid-Con Energy Partners 9.82% 49.87% 14.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tellurian and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 1 3 5 0 2.44 Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tellurian currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.