Head to Head Analysis: Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) & Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 0.77% 4.65% 2.76% Kezar Life Sciences N/A -31.92% -29.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Kezar Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $364.81 million 0.53 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$23.17 million ($2.26) -1.27

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Kezar Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nature’s Sunshine Products and Kezar Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.65%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Volatility & Risk

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Kezar Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.