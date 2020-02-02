Head to Head Analysis: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) & Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 30.10% 9.75% 1.53% Capital Bancorp 15.66% 13.72% 1.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 3.41 $400.88 million $5.37 11.00 Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.74 $16.90 million $1.21 11.26

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25 Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $66.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.