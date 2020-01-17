Head to Head Analysis: Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) & Booking (OTCMKTS:BKNG)

Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Booking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booking $14.53 billion 5.92 $4.00 billion $92.59 22.19

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tempus Applied Solutions and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 0 15 11 1 2.48

Booking has a consensus target price of $2,113.48, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Booking’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58%

Summary

Booking beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus Applied Solutions

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support. It also designs, fly, trains, and finances airplanes. The company was founded by Benjamin Scott Terry on December 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).