Head-To-Head Comparison: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) versus INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics N/A -71.88% -57.88% INmune Bio N/A -31.84% -30.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $59.51 million 7.95 -$95.51 million ($0.96) -4.71 INmune Bio N/A N/A -$12.44 million N/A N/A

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 4 0 2.57 INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 33.41%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 117.90%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.