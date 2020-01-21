Head to Head Comparison: Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) & California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and California First National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $8.17 billion 0.93 $1.17 billion N/A N/A California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 10.07 $7.33 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. 11.85% 10.49% 1.37% California First National Bancorp N/A 4.54% 2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. and California First National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akbank T.A.S. beats California First National Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; marketing and pricing activities related treasury products; and the provision of long-term funding services, providing funding facility that reflects country risk, diversifying funding resources, and forming a base of international investors. Further, it engages in leasing activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 780 branches in Turkey and 1 branch internationally. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.