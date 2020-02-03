Head to Head Comparison: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) vs. Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics -1,037.02% -113.02% -80.64% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Miragen Therapeutics and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 271.43%. Centogene has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.77%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than Centogene.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and Centogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics $8.39 million 6.63 -$32.70 million ($1.10) -1.59 Centogene $47.81 million 4.05 -$12.95 million N/A N/A

Centogene has higher revenue and earnings than Miragen Therapeutics.

Summary

Centogene beats Miragen Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.