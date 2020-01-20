Head-To-Head Comparison: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $231.23 million 3.12 $51.29 million $1.35 14.92 Carver Bancorp $28.09 million 0.34 -$5.94 million N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 16.92% 6.84% 0.65% Carver Bancorp -19.05% -112.50% -0.88%

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Carver Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.