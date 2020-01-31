Head-To-Head Comparison: EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) vs. CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CLP pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CLP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 0 0 1 1 3.50 CLP 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and CLP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A $18.04 billion 0.99 $613.16 million $1.69 29.01 CLP $11.66 billion 2.26 $1.76 billion $0.68 15.35

CLP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A. CLP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 3.95% 7.20% 2.21% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A beats CLP on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies gas. The company has an installed capacity of 27 GW; and serves 9,848,384 electricity customers and 1,595,347 gas customers. It also operates 285,121 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 54,056 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, the company offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.