Head to Head Comparison: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenable and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 3 6 0 2.67 Everbridge 0 3 9 0 2.75

Tenable presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.68%. Everbridge has a consensus price target of $98.09, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Tenable’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Everbridge.

Risk & Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Everbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $267.36 million 9.85 -$73.52 million ($1.36) -19.71 Everbridge $147.09 million 20.79 -$47.51 million ($1.43) -63.29

Everbridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -24.14% -64.46% -16.42% Everbridge -26.36% -26.35% -10.31%

Summary

Tenable beats Everbridge on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.