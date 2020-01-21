Head-To-Head Comparison: F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) vs. Pacific Premier Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PPBI)

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares F&M Bank and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&M Bank 11.55% 6.44% 0.70% Pacific Premier Bancorp 28.03% 8.07% 1.37%

Dividends

F&M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for F&M Bank and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than F&M Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of F&M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of F&M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F&M Bank and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&M Bank $44.71 million 2.09 $9.09 million N/A N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp $479.45 million 3.93 $123.34 million $2.51 12.64

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than F&M Bank.

Risk & Volatility

F&M Bank has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats F&M Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

F&M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial, individual, and business loans; farmland loans; multifamily loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company operates 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, and online bill payment services. It operates 44 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.