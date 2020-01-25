Head to Head Comparison: Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) & BankUnited (OTCMKTS:BKU)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.19 million 2.87 $13.03 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.58 billion 2.11 $324.87 million $2.36 14.86

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BankUnited 18.04% 9.76% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 1 4 2 0 2.14

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BankUnited pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BankUnited beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.