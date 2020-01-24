Head to Head Comparison: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Envision Solar International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $9.41 billion 4.05 $2.21 billion $5.94 22.96 Envision Solar International $6.16 million 5.22 -$3.60 million N/A N/A

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Envision Solar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 4.51% 23.37% 10.82% Envision Solar International -61.28% -173.39% -56.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and Envision Solar International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 2 15 0 2.88 Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $132.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.99%. Envision Solar International has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.00%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Envision Solar International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.