Head to Head Comparison: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) versus Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Resonant and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71

Resonant currently has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 59.64%. Ichor has a consensus price target of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than Ichor.

Risk & Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -7,167.08% -169.75% -127.09% Ichor 1.09% 9.41% 3.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and Ichor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $520,000.00 163.30 -$24.82 million ($0.98) -2.66 Ichor $823.61 million 0.93 $57.88 million $2.79 12.16

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ichor beats Resonant on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.