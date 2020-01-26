Head-To-Head Comparison: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) versus Onespan (NYSE:OSPN)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onespan has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Science Applications International and Onespan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 2 7 0 2.78 Onespan 0 1 2 0 2.67

Science Applications International presently has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Onespan has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Science Applications International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Onespan.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Onespan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $4.66 billion 1.11 $137.00 million $5.04 17.79 Onespan $212.28 million 3.55 $3.85 million $0.36 52.14

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Onespan. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onespan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Onespan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 2.62% 22.10% 6.82% Onespan 3.10% 7.54% 5.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Onespan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Onespan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Onespan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.