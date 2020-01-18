Head-To-Head Contrast: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) & Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals -215.09% -205.30% -52.94% Kamada 24.16% 28.62% 23.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Kamada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals $34.05 million 4.81 -$131.00 million ($4.87) -1.21 Kamada $114.47 million 2.29 $22.30 million $0.55 11.85

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals. Adamas Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kamada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Kamada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals 2 3 5 0 2.30 Kamada 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 166.44%. Kamada has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.04%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kamada.

Risk & Volatility

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kamada beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also developing ADS-5102 that is in Phase III clinical study to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis and other indications; and ADS-4101, which has completed two Phase I studies for treating partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. In addition, the company offers Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of an Alzheimer's type. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency. It also provides KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus, as well as human transferrin that is used as a cultural medium for diagnostic assays and cell cultures. In addition, Kamada Ltd. provides Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; Albumin and Albumin 4% for maintenance of blood plasma; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX, as well as IXIARO vaccine. Its products in pipeline are G1-AAT (IV) for graft versus host disease and L1-AAT (1V) for lung transparent, which are in Phase II stage; and D1-AAT (IV) for type-1 diabetes, Inhaled AAT for AAT deficiency, and AAT (liquid) for lung preservation and recombinant AAT, which are in early stage development. Further, the company distributes respiratory products, including Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma; and immunoglobulins comprising IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra and Hepatect CP for prevention of hepatitis B virus; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. It markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.