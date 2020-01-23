Head-To-Head Contrast: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) versus Kaleyra (NASDAQ:KLR)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and Kaleyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 157.50 Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AdaptHealth and Kaleyra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kaleyra 0 0 2 0 3.00

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Kaleyra has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.34%. Given Kaleyra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Kaleyra on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.