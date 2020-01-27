Head-To-Head Contrast: AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) & ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S 17.13% 37.36% 16.62%

Volatility & Risk

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATLAS COPCO AB/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ATLAS COPCO AB/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATLAS COPCO AB/S pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and ATLAS COPCO AB/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50 ATLAS COPCO AB/S 1 4 0 0 1.80

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR $466.28 million 15.54 $259.54 million $0.07 27.86 ATLAS COPCO AB/S $10.98 billion 4.45 $12.22 billion $1.55 25.94

ATLAS COPCO AB/S has higher revenue and earnings than AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR. ATLAS COPCO AB/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ATLAS COPCO AB/S beats AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries. The company also provides pneumatic and hydraulic assembly tools, electric assembly tools, control systems and associated software packages, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and self-pierce riveting tools and rivets for the motor vehicle industry; basic fastening tools, drills, and grinders; and impact wrenches, percussive tools, drills, sanders, and grinders for vehicle service professionals. In addition, it offers portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, construction, and demolition applications, as well as offers specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.