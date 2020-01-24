Head-To-Head Contrast: CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.08% -31.00% Novavax -940.32% N/A -80.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novavax 2 2 5 0 2.33

CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.51%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $15.93, indicating a potential upside of 107.94%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Novavax.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Novavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($0.32) -9.53 Novavax $34.29 million 7.18 -$184.75 million ($10.00) -0.77

CASI Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Novavax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprises ZEVALIN, an ibritumomab tiuxetan injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In addition, the company engages in the development of a portfolio of 26 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including entecavir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate indicated for hepatitis B virus; and 4 pipeline ANDAs that are pending FDA approval. Further, it is involved in developing ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II studies for solid tumors, as well as various proprietary early-stage immune-oncological potential candidates in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company also develops RSV F vaccine for older adults in Phase II clinical trial, and healthy children between two and six years of age in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus in Phase I clinical trial, as well as MERS coronavirus in animals; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. The company has a clinical development agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.