Head to Head Contrast: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Precision BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $22.13 billion 3.61 $5.46 billion $6.15 10.27 Precision BioSciences $10.88 million 46.36 -$46.04 million N/A N/A

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Precision BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 12.04% 37.50% 13.13% Precision BioSciences -423.14% -78.51% -35.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gilead Sciences and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 2 8 13 1 2.54 Precision BioSciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $79.36, indicating a potential upside of 25.67%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 129.61%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Precision BioSciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.