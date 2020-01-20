Head to Head Contrast: Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) & Palomar (NYSE:PLMR)

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hanover Insurance Group and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86

Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $118.71, suggesting a potential downside of 14.77%. Palomar has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Hanover Insurance Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanover Insurance Group and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Insurance Group $4.49 billion 1.22 $391.00 million $6.79 20.51 Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Insurance Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Insurance Group 9.27% 10.62% 2.57% Palomar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hanover Insurance Group beats Palomar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.