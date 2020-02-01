Head to Head Contrast: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Spi Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $823.61 million 0.91 $57.88 million $2.79 11.97 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.20 -$12.28 million N/A N/A

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 1.09% 9.41% 3.86% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ichor and Spi Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71 Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor presently has a consensus price target of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Spi Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 4.46, indicating that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats Spi Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.