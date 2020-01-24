Head-To-Head Contrast: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) vs. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LexinFintech and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mr. Cooper Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

LexinFintech currently has a consensus price target of $16.39, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.41%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and Mr. Cooper Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.10 billion 2.55 $287.59 million $1.60 10.04 Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 0.67 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 26.99% 52.47% 19.50% Mr. Cooper Group -21.46% 8.81% 0.88%

Summary

LexinFintech beats Mr. Cooper Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.